Train derailment in Arizonacauses bridge collapse and big fire

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A freight train traveling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said.

Video images showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and train cars on the ground near Tempe Town Lake.

None of the train's crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad.

Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. and that about 90 firefighters were at the scene.

Some of the train's cars carried lumber and others were tanker cars. McMahan said he did not know what was inside the tanker cars but that there were no reports of any leaks.

The 2.5-mile Tempe Town Lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating and close to Arizona State University.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonafiretrain derailmentbridge
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI shark sightings: 'I've never seen a shark so close to shore'
COVID Updates: NY cautioned to remain 'disciplined' as US infection rates climb
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Driver killed in fiery crash on I-78
Puppies, dogs rescued from sweltering garage with no food, water
Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form, impact Puerto Rico
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
Show More
Biden's notes: 'Do not hold grudges' against Kamala Harris
Benches clear during Dodgers, Astros 1st game since sign-stealing scandal
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
NYC launches week of activities to get NYers to respond to census
More TOP STORIES News