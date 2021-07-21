u.s. & world

Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban

EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May asking U.S. District Judge Jay Moody in Little Rock to strike down the law that made Arkansas the first state to forbid doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for such treatment. The ACLU sought the preliminary injunction while its lawsuit proceeded.

The law had been set to take effect July 28.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender confirming treatments. The lawsuit argues that the prohibition would severely harm transgender youth in the state and violate their constitutional rights.

Arkansas' Republican-dominated Legislature overrode GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure. Hutchinson vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youths who said it would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsarkansaslgbtq+u.s. & worldhealth care
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
IRS warns of thieves running Child Tax Credit scams
Air quality concerns continue due to western wildfire smoke
Passengers trapped inside subway as deadly floods sweep China
Spike in air rage incidents, latest on Philly-Miami flight
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch | LIVE
Air quality concerns continue due to western wildfire smoke
Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
NYC health workers must be vaccinated or test weekly starting Aug. 2
IRS warns of thieves running Child Tax Credit scams
80-year-old woman stabbed inside NJ home
Passengers trapped inside subway as deadly floods sweep China
Show More
Mom in coma after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
Video shows violent NYC e-scooter robbery and stabbing
Governor Murphy signs bill giving $135M boost to small businesses
Bezos thanks Amazon workers, customers for funding spaceflight
More TOP STORIES News