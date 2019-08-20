Armed man holding 37 hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO -- An armed man was holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and threatening to set the vehicle on fire, Brazilian police said.

The Federal Highway Police said negotiations were underway with the man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Gonalo to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At least six hostages have been released so far and police said they told authorities the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. Officials said the man has identified himself as a policeman but this has not been confirmed.

The man has not made any particular demands and appears to to have "psychological problems," a spokesperson for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio's elite police force known as BOPE is in charge of the negotiations. A sniper has been placed nearby. Traffic has been blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles waiting in line.

Sao Gonalo is a violent, impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostagebusu.s. & worldbrazil
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves stole packages, attacked Park Slope building worker
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before death
Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword
AccuWeather: Another hot one, but less humid
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
Show More
Search for woman in brazen Brooklyn purse snatching
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett in court Tuesday
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
More TOP STORIES News