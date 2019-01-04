Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects they say robbed two stores on Thursday.Detectives in Nassau County say two men began their string of robberies at Jada's Luxury Beauty Supply on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont just after 6 p.m.Surveillance video shows the men displaying a gun and demanding money from a woman behind the counter.When the victim didn't comply, the suspects attacked her and fled after grabbing money from the register.Officials say the two men later entered Modern Vape and Convenience Store in Massapequa at approximately 9:22 p.m. where they demanded money and lotto tickets.After a struggle, police say the victim at that store complied and gave the men an unknown amount of cash and scratch off tickets.The first suspect is described as being 20-30 years old, 6'1" tall and was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and a camouflage face mask.The second suspect is described as being 20-30 years old, 5'6" tall and was last seen wearing a red snorkel jacket with a hood trimmed in brown fur and a dark mask.Anyone with information on either of the robberies are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------