Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50,000 in Williamsburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11023963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has an exclusive interview with a man who was attacked during a violent road rage incident on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in Brooklyn.Video shows the man approach the victim and pull out a gun.It happened Tuesday, September 21 at 9:08 a.m. outside an auto repair shop on Bartlett Street in Williamsburg.The victim, a 56-year-old man, was told not to run as the robber took out his gun.He ran into the garage where he fell, and the robber forcibly removed the victim's necklace and a Buddha pendant.The robber fired his gun but did not hit the victim.The necklace and pendant were valued at $50,000.The victim suffered pain to his right leg and left hand, however, he refused medical attention.After the robbery, the gunman took off as a passenger on a scooter near Graham Avenue and Moore Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------