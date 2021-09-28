Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50,000 in Williamsburg

Video shows the man approach the victim and pull out a gun.
It happened Tuesday, September 21 at 9:08 a.m. outside an auto repair shop on Bartlett Street in Williamsburg.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was told not to run as the robber took out his gun.
He ran into the garage where he fell, and the robber forcibly removed the victim's necklace and a Buddha pendant.
The robber fired his gun but did not hit the victim.
The necklace and pendant were valued at $50,000.
The victim suffered pain to his right leg and left hand, however, he refused medical attention.
After the robbery, the gunman took off as a passenger on a scooter near Graham Avenue and Moore Street.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
