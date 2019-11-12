Search for men wanted in armed robbery at Lower Manhattan hotel

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are hoping to identify a group of armed men who violently stormed a birthday party at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.

It happened at a building owned by Sonders Hotel/Residence not far from the New York Stock Exchange.

Investigators say one man hit the 20-year-old host in the face early Sunday, just after midnight.

He then pushed his way inside the room with the rest of the group.

The men then ransacked the room and ran off with clothing and jewelry northbound on Broad Street.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york cityhotelrobberysurveillancearmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Closing arguments in East Village explosion trial
Former Suffolk DA Spota set to face trial
New Yorkers head to DC to fight for DACA
Show More
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Good Samaritan slashed in face trying to break up fight on subway
More TOP STORIES News