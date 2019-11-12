Search for men wanted in armed robbery at Lower Manhattan hotel

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are hoping to identify a group of armed men who violently stormed a birthday party at a hotel in Lower Manhattan.It happened at a building owned by Sonders Hotel/Residence not far from the New York Stock Exchange.Investigators say one man hit the 20-year-old host in the face early Sunday, just after midnight.He then pushed his way inside the room with the rest of the group.The men then ransacked the room and ran off with clothing and jewelry northbound on Broad Street.Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------