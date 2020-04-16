Queens armed gas station robbery caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a Queens gas station at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday at 11:38 p.m. at the BP station on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a gun and point it at a worker.

Police say he demanded cash from the 51-year-old employee before stealing his cell phone and a drawer filled with business papers.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

