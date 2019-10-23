SOUND BEACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for the man behind a gunpoint robbery in Suffolk County.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach an employee at CND Automotive on Echo Avenue in Sound Beach with a gun.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.
Authorities say he demanded the employee hand over the cash from the resister.
The employee handed over money, and the robber ran off.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Armed robbery Long Island auto business caught on camera
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More