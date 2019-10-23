Armed robbery of Sound Beach business caught on camera in Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
SOUND BEACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for the man behind a gunpoint robbery in Suffolk County.

You can see the man in the video approach an employee at CND Automotive on Echo Avenue in Sound Beach with a gun.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th.

That's when police say he demanded the employee hand over the cash from the resister.

The employee handed over some cash and the robber ran off.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

