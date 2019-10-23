SOUND BEACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for the man behind a gunpoint robbery in Suffolk County.
You can see the man in the video approach an employee at CND Automotive on Echo Avenue in Sound Beach with a gun.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th.
That's when police say he demanded the employee hand over the cash from the resister.
The employee handed over some cash and the robber ran off.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Armed robbery of Sound Beach business caught on camera in Suffolk County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News