Van pulls up, 2 men rob unsuspecting man of cash, iPhone at gunpoint in Queens

QUEENS -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a teenager at gunpoint in Queens.

Video shows a van pull up to the 18-year-old victim and a man pulls out a gun and points it at him.

It happened Sunday at 7:05 a.m. on Goethals Avenue near the Saint John's campus.

After stealing cash, another man went through the victim's pockets and took his iPhone.

Then, both men took off in the white Ford van.



Fortunately, the victim wasn't injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

