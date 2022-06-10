Man beaten with gun, robbed by 2 men at Forest Hills subway station

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects.
It happened Wednesday, June 8 at 8 p.m. at the 75th Avenue subway station in Forest Hills.
The 63-year-old victim was exiting the station when the two men approached him, took out a gun, and hit him in the head several times.
Then they took his watch, jewelry, and some $1,000 in cash before running off.
The victim suffered cuts to his head and was taken to Queens General Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ: Best Bets: 7 On Your Side Father's Day buying guide
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube