Man beaten with gun, robbed by 2 men at Forest Hills subway station

By Eyewitness News
Search for attackers in Queens subway station robbery

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men who attacked and robbed a man at a Queens subway station.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects.

It happened Wednesday, June 8 at 8 p.m. at the 75th Avenue subway station in Forest Hills.

The 63-year-old victim was exiting the station when the two men approached him, took out a gun, and hit him in the head several times.

Then they took his watch, jewelry, and some $1,000 in cash before running off.



The victim suffered cuts to his head and was taken to Queens General Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

