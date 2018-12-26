Police in New Jersey have arrested a man they say tried to rob a home on Christmas Day.Officers in Clifton responded to a report of a burglary in progress just after midnight, where they came across 31-year-old Juan Zenquis.When officers attempted to speak with Zenquis, who they located near a home on Ackerman Avenue, he ran.Police were able to eventually catch the suspect and take him into custody following a brief struggle.Officials say Zenquis was in possession of two loaded handguns, which due to his criminal history, he was prohibited from carrying.The suspect is charged with armed burglary, resisting arrest, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and possession of a handgun.----------