Man fatally shot by police after opening fire on officers outside St. John the Divine

Homicide detectives on Long Island are investigating a deadly shooting at a deli that left one person dead and three others injured.

There has been a shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine after their Christmas concert—my Chief of Staff and press secretary who were present are safe. We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders @NYPD24Pct @NYPDnews. — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) December 13, 2020

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas concert on the steps of St. John the Divine on Sunday afternoon.Police responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. outside the cathedral on 112th St and Amsterdam Ave. for a report of a man with two firearms.When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect shot at police, and police returned fire. The suspect was shot and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died.Christmas carolers had gathered around 3 p.m. at the cathedral. Police officials say the man gained access to the top of the steps and then started opening fire into the air.Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted her Chief of Staff and press secretary were at the concert, but were not injured in the shooting.No police officers or any bystanders were injured in the shooting.----------