EMBED </>More Videos

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
The search is on for the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing an armored truck on Long Island early Friday.

Authorities say the employees in the truck stopped at the HSBC bank on Sunrise Highway near Mill Road in Valley Stream around 2:15 a.m.

When they came back out of the bank, the truck was gone. The workers called 911, and police were on the scene in a matter of minutes.

Police found the truck parked under an overpass, abandoned not even a quarter mile from the initial scene.

There was no confrontation, and no one was injured.

Right now, it's unclear if any money was taken.

The procedure would be to check the contents of the truck against the manifest, but it is unclear if that has happened yet.

The incident is being classified as a grand larceny of a vehicle for now, not a robbery.

So far, there are no suspects and no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

