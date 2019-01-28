Armored vehicle overturns onto car in Queens, 1 hurt

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --An armored vehicle somehow flipped onto a car in Queens Monday morning.
It happened at 115th Avenue and 200th Street in St. Albans.
The vehicle, operated by Rapid Armored, overturned at the intersection, landing on top of the car.
Video from Citizen App showed the van leaning on the BMW.
One person was rescued from the car and is being treated for unknown injuries.
