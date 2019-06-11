Woman arrested after $12K in fake credit, gift cards used at Victoria's Secret on LI

By Eyewitness News
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly charging thousands of dollars to fraudulent credit cards.

Police say 23-year-old Sovanna Durant made multiple purchases at a Victoria's Secret in North New Hyde Park Monday totaling $12,000.

Durant's alleged actions were eventually observed by a loss prevention manager.

Investigators say she used credit cards and gift cards using recoded cards from Victoria's Secret account holders.

Durant is charged with third-degree grand larceny, five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and unlawful possession of personal identification.

She is due back in court in Hempstead on Tuesday.

