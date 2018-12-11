HARRISON, New York (WABC) --SUNY Purchase College says police arrested a student after several Nazi-themed posters were found on its campus.
A school official says that images of Hitler, as well as a swastika, were found in various places at the Harrison school about 30 miles north of New York city on Sunday.
The suspect, who was a student, is under arrest and going through the student conduct process at SUNY Purchase simultaneously.
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office plans to pursue a charge of aggravated harassment in the first degree.
The college said its counseling center is offering support.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
