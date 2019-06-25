Arrest after woman killed in Miller Place hit and run in Suffolk County

By
MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. Thursday morning, police announced an arrest.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Place Road and Echo Avenue in Miller Place in Suffolk County.

The victim was struck by a Hyundai Elantra and the driver fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following an investigation, John Lang, 30, was arrested at his parents' house in Ridge.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He's due in court to answer to the charge Tuesday morning.

Video from Monday night showed first responders and loved ones on the scene shortly after the crash.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether or not the woman was pregnant.

Her loved ones, including her boyfriend, could be seen grieving.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miller placesuffolk countytraffic fatalitieshit and run
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Paterson
AccuWeather: Downpours develop, clear out later
Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of boy in Queens
Body recovered in East River, belongings of YouTube star nearby
20 years later: Police still seek answers on missing toddler
Knicks fined $50K for banning Daily News
MTA considering proposal to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Show More
Best of the best: The Jimmy Awards names 2019 winners
Canadian woman recalls chemical smell in her room while visiting DR
Family: Lawyer wrong to suggest missing mom staged disappearance
Fearless great-grandma kills cobra with shovel in her yard
Grandmother: 11-year-old shot in NYC can't feel his legs
More TOP STORIES News