Arrest after woman killed in Miller Place hit and run in Suffolk County

MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 31-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. Thursday morning, police announced an arrest.The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Place Road and Echo Avenue in Miller Place in Suffolk County.The victim was struck by a Hyundai Elantra and the driver fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Following an investigation, John Lang, 30, was arrested at his parents' house in Ridge.He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He's due in court to answer to the charge Tuesday morning.Video from Monday night showed first responders and loved ones on the scene shortly after the crash.Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether or not the woman was pregnant.Her loved ones, including her boyfriend, could be seen grieving.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------