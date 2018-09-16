RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of an off-duty correction officer who was shot in his car during a dispute at a Queens intersection early Friday morning.
30-year-old Gifford Hunter is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm, the NYPD said.
Police said 27-year-old Jonathan Narain was in a red 2013 Honda Accord waiting at the light at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill when a man on a motorcycle pulled up just after 1:45 a.m.
Narain reportedly got into a verbal dispute with the man on the motorcycle, who police say then shot him in the head.
Investigators say Narain was armed but had not drawn his service weapon. The killer fired just one shot at close range, and what sparked the dispute was not immediately clear.
A source tells Eyewitness News the suspect is a bus maintenance worker at a garage in the Bronx.
Narain worked as a correction officer at Rikers Island for two years. He was the middle son of three boys, and his oldest brother is an FDNY firefighter.
"The entire Department of Correction is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic shooting death of an off-duty correction officer," Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said. "My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the officer's family, friends, and colleagues throughout the department. We are in close communication with the NYPD."
