Arrest in fatal 'Sweet 16' party shooting in Van Nest

Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a teenager in the Bronx, killed during a Sweet 16 celebration.19-year-old Wallace Kameron is now charged with murder.It happened as the victims were exiting a party at Maestros Caterers on Bronxdale Avenue in the Van Nest section last month.16-year-old Sincear Williams was shot in the neck and killed.A 17-year-old was also injured in the shooting.