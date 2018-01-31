Arrest in fatal 'Sweet 16' party shooting in Van Nest

19-year-old Wallace Kameron is now charged with murder.

VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a teenager in the Bronx, killed during a Sweet 16 celebration.

19-year-old Wallace Kameron is now charged with murder.

It happened as the victims were exiting a party at Maestros Caterers on Bronxdale Avenue in the Van Nest section last month.

16-year-old Sincear Williams was shot in the neck and killed.

A 17-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

