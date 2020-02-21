Arrest in hit-and-run that left 2 men hurt on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a hit and run that left two men injured on Long Island.

Emerson Alvarado, 25, of Bay Shore, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

Authorities say Alvarado hit two men who were crossing Fifth Avenue and Fairtown Road in Bay Shore on February 3.

He then drove off.

Gonzalez Arevalo, 39, was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident, while 36-year-old Danny Ibarra Martinez suffered a minor injury to his foot.

Alvarado was arrested Thursday.

