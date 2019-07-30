WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
mass shooting
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver arrested
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Anti-violence march held after 12 shot at Brooklyn playground
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Show More
Bus carrying campers involved in crash with truck in New Jersey
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Cuomo signs bill further decriminalizing marijuana use in New York
More TOP STORIES News