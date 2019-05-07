Arrest in New Jersey shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Jersey over the weekend has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
Authorities say Jonathan Haughey-Morales was apprehended in the Lehigh Valley area. No further details were immediately available.
He is the suspected gunman in the incident, which happened on 46th Street in North Bergen just before 4 a.m. Sunday and left one person dead and four others wounded.
Police believe the incident may have started inside a residence and spilled out onto the street.
One person was shot in the head and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The other injuries were not life threatening.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police continue to investigate.
