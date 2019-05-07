Arrest in New Jersey shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Jersey over the weekend has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Jonathan Haughey-Morales was apprehended in the Lehigh Valley area. No further details were immediately available.

He is the suspected gunman in the incident, which happened on 46th Street in North Bergen just before 4 a.m. Sunday and left one person dead and four others wounded.

Police believe the incident may have started inside a residence and spilled out onto the street.

One person was shot in the head and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The other injuries were not life threatening.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police continue to investigate.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north bergenhudson countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes into Brooklyn building causing collapse
Suspect in fatal shooting of Yonkers teen turns self in
Pizzeria worker stabbed after intervening in fight
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Hundreds gather to bid final farewell to longtime Queens DA
Show More
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
AccuWeather: Warm, but a thunderstorm threat
Elderly man suffers broken jaw, brain swelling in deli assault
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
More TOP STORIES News