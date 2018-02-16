The NYPD says they've arrested the gunman who killed an aspiring rapper in the Bronx last month.Police say they've arrested Carl Henley, 34, in connection with Phanelli DeBlasio's death.The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on January 16th at West 174th Street near Popham Avenue in Morris Heights, just steps away from the Bronx housing development featured in his music video.Police say 34-year-old Melvin Matties, whose rap name was Phanelli DeBlasio, was shot in the neck and died at St. Barnabas Hospital.The shooting happened in the courtyard of the Sedgwick Houses, where the victim's "Half a Mil" video was shot.Henley is now facing murder charges.----------