Arrest in suffocation murder of 27-year-old Kelly Owen on Long Island

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the suffocation murder of a young mother and nursing student on Long Island.27-year-old Michael Owen is being charged with second degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Kelly Owen.Owen was found dead inside her family's home on 1st Avenue in South Farmingdale, Nassau County on January 15th Investigators said there were no obvious signs of a break-in.The medical examiner says she died from asphyxiation.By all accounts, Owen was a loving mother. It was not immediately clear how she may have been related to the suspect.Michael Owen is being held at Nassau County Police headquarters.He is expected to face a judge sometime on Wednesday.----------