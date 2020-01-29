Arrest in suffocation murder of 27-year-old Kelly Owen on Long Island

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the suffocation murder of a young mother and nursing student on Long Island.
27-year-old Michael Owen is being charged with second degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Kelly Owen.
Owen was found dead inside her family's home on 1st Avenue in South Farmingdale, Nassau County on January 15th.
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of a break-in.
The medical examiner says she died from asphyxiation.
By all accounts, Owen was a loving mother. It was not immediately clear how she may have been related to the suspect.
Michael Owen is being held at Nassau County Police headquarters.
He is expected to face a judge sometime on Wednesday.
