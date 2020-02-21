BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a hit and run that left two men injured in Suffolk County.
25-year-old Emerson Alvarado of Bay Shore is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.
Police say Alvarado hit two men who were crossing Fifth Avenue and Fairtown Road in Bay Shore on February 3.
He then drove off.
39-year-old Gonzalez Arevalo was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident.
36-year-old Danny Ibarra Martinez suffered a minor injury to his foot.
Alvarado was arrested Thursday and charged.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Arrest in hit-and-run that left 2 men hurt in Bay Shore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News