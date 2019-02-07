Arrest made after 13-year-old girl randomly grabbed, slapped by man in Brooklyn

Kemberly Richardson reports on the random attack of a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The man who violently attacked a 13-year-old girl at random in Brooklyn last month was arrested on Thursday.

Video from the Jan. 8 incident shows the teenage victim walking on Quentin Road in Marine Park when a man grabs her by the neck and slaps her across the face.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other. The victim was treated at the scene for bruising.

On Thursday, police said they arrested 52-year-old Juelun Li on charges of forcible touching, assault, stalking and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Li was arrested after police say he approached a 17-year-old from behind and grabbed her on the same street as the January incident.

Police say he kissed her before grabbing her and running away.

Responding officers took him into custody without incident.

