Connecticut man arrested after children find razor blades in candy

WATERBURY, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut have arrested a man after trick-or-treaters reported finding razor blades in their candy bags.

Waterbury police say 37-year-old Jason Racz faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

Police started investigating Thursday night after children reported finding razor blades in their candy containers. Chief Fernando Spagnola says no blades were founded embedded in the candy, just loose.

He says no injuries were reported as a result of the razor blades.

The chief says when officers questioned Racz, he said the blades accidentally spilled into the candy bowl he used to hand out treats.

Police urged parents to check their children's candy.

Racz is being held on $250,000 bail pending arraignment Friday. It could be determined if he has a lawyer.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuthalloweencandy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Show More
Family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
New picture of person-of-interest in Massapequa Park shooting
Man caught on camera wheeling electronics away in suitcase
More TOP STORIES News