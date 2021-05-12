Arrest made after dad, son brutally attacked following fender bender in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in NYC

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest after video captured the violent beating and robbery of a father and son after a fender bender in Queens.

Giovani Padin, 27, of Queens, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the attack.

He is facing charges of assault, robbery, attempted grand larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cops say he demanded the victims pay him after their car accidentally hit his on 70th Street around 6 p.m. Saturday in Jackson Heights.

The Ahmeds were leaving a drive-thru ATM when they collided and scratched another car.

"Nothing prepared me for how aggressively he was going to behave," said 23-year-old Adel Ahmed.

When the victims suggested they wait for police to arrive, they claim the already angry driver started throwing punches.

The suspect proceeded to punch the men, leaving the 55-year-old man unconscious on the ground and his 23-year-old son howling in horror.

"I was so shocked, scared," Ahmed said. "It was like I was a howling wolf. Screaming. I never saw my father hammered in this manner."

"This is what insurance is for, why does he have to do that? Even if he wanted money, I could've given him money," said 55-year-old Mohi Ahmed.

As several bystanders looked on, police report the attacker took the father's wallet and their phones.

Video shows him leave the scene, going the wrong way on a one-way street.

The attacker then allegedly tried to withdraw $1,000 from the victim's account using an app. He had the victim's phone but not the passcode to confirm the transaction.

As father and son recover from their head injuries, they remained fearful the suspect would come back to terrorize them. He has their home address.



The worst part of the nightmare was not being able to protect the other.

"It was really painful, no parent should watch this guy beat my son," Mohi Ahmed said.

"I wish my father didn't have to be humiliated the way he had," Adel Ahmed said. "I wish I didn't have to see him on the ground the way he did."

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york citycar crashattackcaught on videoroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
4 attacks within 3 hours amid surge in subway violence
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Cuomo announces opening date for NY beaches, pools
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
NYC Open Streets become permanent, Open Boulevards launch
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
NYC opens Grand Central pop-up, readies to vaccinate kids 12+
Rally held to restore Columbus Day to NYC schools calendar
Firefighter killed battling blaze in New Haven
More TOP STORIES News