LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --A 57-year-old man is in custody for allegedly defacing the African Burial Ground National Monument in Lower Manhattan.
The suspect was identified by surveillance video. Police say he vandalized the monument on November 1, using a black marker to write a bias statement.
The site is known as the oldest and largest excavated grave-site for both free and enslaved Africans in the U.S.
This incident was the latest in a string of hate crimes across the city, including several anti-Semitic crimes in Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg.
According to the NYPD, 290 hate crimes have been reported through the end of October.
