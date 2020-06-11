Arrest made after suspicious device prompts lockdown at Long Island hospital

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after parts of a Long Island hospital were evacuated due to a suspicious package.The package was discovered outside Stony Brook University Hospital at 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday.While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure.Later Wednesday night, they announced the device was real and additional devices were found.It is not yet clear where the other devices were found.Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.----------