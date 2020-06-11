Arrest made after suspicious devices found at Long Island hospital

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after parts of a Long Island hospital were evacuated due to a suspicious package.

The package was discovered outside Stony Brook University Hospital just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police initially said it was a false alarm, but later Wednesday night announced the device was real and additional devices were found.

Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countyhospitalsuspicious packagesuspicious objectpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle
Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
Buffalo adopts policing changes after 75-year-old protester shoved
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Show More
Jersey City to declare May 25 as 'Black Lives Matter Day'
10-year-old celebrates birthday by hosting COVID-19 fundraiser
Palisades Center Mall store owners push for reopening
LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open
Large crowds violate social distancing at Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News