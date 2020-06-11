Arrest made after suspicious devices found at Long Island hospital

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after parts of a Long Island hospital were evacuated due to a suspicious package.
The package was discovered outside Stony Brook University Hospital just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Police initially said it was a false alarm, but later Wednesday night announced the device was real and additional devices were found.
Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.
