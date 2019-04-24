Arrest made after woman killed in hit-and-run after Easter mass on Staten Island

Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from Meiers Corners.

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after an elderly woman coming home from Easter mass was killed last weekend on Staten Island.

The crash happened on the corner of Bradley and Purdy avenues Saturday night in Meiers Corners.

The 89-year-old victim, Anastasia Diaz, was coming back from mass with her sisters when they all got off the bus and crossed Bradley Avenue at the crosswalk.

That is when Diaz was struck while her two sisters witnessed the crash.

Police announced Tuesday that 74-year-old Johnson Kim was arrested in connection to the crash.

Kim faces charges of leaving accident resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence and leave accident --serious injury.

