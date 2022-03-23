Man arrested in attempted rape, murder of woman in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday. Stacey Sager has the full story.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man as a suspect in the attempted rape and murder of a woman in Harlem.Officers arrested 39-year-old Rasheen Davis at the 5th Precinct on Wednesday.Davis has been charged with attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery, and sex abuse.The arrest comes after police handed out copies of flyers showing a man in a very distinctive-looking sweatshirt on Sunday who's wanted for attempted rape and attempted murder.The attack was so vicious the 43-year old victim still hasn't regained consciousness.The woman was walking down West 123rd Street Friday night when the suspect approached her from behind and punched her in the head sending her to the ground.The man tried to rape her between parked cars after beating her so severely she is still in a coma, according to police.The victim has lived in Harlem for nearly a decade, and her neighbors say she lives alone but they all do their best to look out for one another."She's one of us," neighbor Chris said. "And for her to be hurt like that, and nobody was there to help her. That is very hurtful to us."Police interviewed more people at the scene Sunday afternoon on 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.By all accounts, it is a safe block. But residents say it doesn't feel so safe now."It's very scary and I just hope with this comes a bit more, you know, security," resident Celeste Edwards said. "More vigilant people. More streetlights if anything because it can be kind of dark in some areas."Neighbors tell us their sense of safety feels violated and they want this dangerous predator off the streets."I'm very hopeful that somebody will recognize him. Immediately," Chris said.Police say the man is described as approximately in his 40s, 5'8" tall, with a dark complexion and a stocky build.He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes, and blue rubber gloves.The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital is still in critical condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------