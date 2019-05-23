Arrest made in attack of school bus driver on Bronx street

Tyekeem Wright, 19, is now facing charges for brutally beating Charles McLennon earlier this month.
Three weeks after suffering the unprovoked beating, Charles McLennon still had stitches below his right eye and above his left eye.
McLennon was hit from behind with a sharp object.
"It was something..something hard enough that - here first, then I was down, then when I get back up he hit me here," said McLennon. "Scar here and scar...right here and right here."
As Eyewitness News talked to a bodega worker Monday, a man who looked like the suspect walked up to the counter. His image was again captured by a security camera.
We tried to question him but he took off. We immediately contacted the police. Wright was arrested just days later.
"That's what you call coincidence. I mean how strange can it get?," said McLennon.
Neighbors described the suspect as a local troublemaker who often hangs outside the bodega.
"He's from the neighborhood and it's really bad that he attacked a bus driver who picks up kids," said neighborhood resident Leroy Brogdon.
"They should have it mandatory 10 years when they attack an elderly person," said neighborhood resident Ted Harris.
McLennon is continuing to recover.
