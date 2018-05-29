Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run in the Hamptons.19-year-old Chase Quinn of Southampton was arrested following an investigation that involved several police units and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.The victim, 63-yearold Joseph Lynn McAlla of Clifford, Pennsylvania, was found dead last month on County Road 39 in Southampton.Police say he was making a delivery to Southampton Masonry when he left his vehicle and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.Quinn was arrested on Sunrise Highway early Monday morning.He is facing several charges, including vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.----------