Arrest made in deadly stabbing on subway platform in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection to the deadly stabbing on a subway platform in the Bronx over the weekend.
The attack happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 6 train southbound platform at the Morrison Avenue/Soundview station.
Authorities say 42-year-old Ramziddin Trowell attacked two men.
Rudolph Dunning, 25, was killed, and a 28-year-old man was also wounded but survived.
Trowell was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the crime.
