18-year-old arrested in deadly Staten Island hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Staten Island.

Police arrested 18-year-old Prince Nesbitt-Hall from New Jersey.

Kauser Akhund, 68, was killed and her 70-year-old husband left gravely injured. The speeding driver slammed into their car on Staten Island Tuesday night and then fled on foot, according to the NYPD.

Police say the driver of a 2020 Honda Accord blew through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and T-boned a Mercedes at Lamberts Lane and Elson Street in the Graniteville section around 6:20 p.m.

Akhund, a passenger in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Her 70-year-old husband, who was driving, remains in critical condition with severe head trauma and bleeding on the brain.

Police say Nesbitt-Hall ran away from the scene on foot.

Police say a 19-year-old who claimed his Honda Accord was involved in the crash showed up at the 121st Precinct Wednesday morning and claimed that someone had stolen the vehicle.

As police began talking to him, he suddenly ran out of the precinct.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was located at an area hospital later Wednesday afternoon. He was undergoing an evaluation for an unknown condition.

Nesbit-Hall is facing several charges including, manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, falsely reporting an incident, reckless driving, a motor vehicle violation for no license, failure to stop at a stop sign, and a speed violation for imprudent speed.
