Father, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old Center Moriches boy

By Eyewitness News
CENTER MORICHES, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County police arrested the father and the father's fiancee in the death of his 8-year-old son on Long Island.

Thomas Valva was found unresponsive at a home last Friday.

He was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.

Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee Angela Pollina, 42, were arrested at their home on Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches.

They are both facing a charge of second degree murder in Thomas' death.

Circumstances surrounding the child's death remain unclear.

