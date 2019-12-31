Arrest made in fatal beating of 60-year-old man in Bronx $1 mugging

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a teenager and are still seeking two others in the murder of a 60-year-old man during a $1 robbery in the Bronx on Christmas Eve.
Juan Fresnada was punched and kicked during the mugging around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Third Avenue in the Morrisania section and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital three days later.
Now, 18-year-old Abu Conteh is facing murder and gang assault charges.
Police said Fresnada and a 29-year-old friend were walking along Third Avenue when several muggers approached them and demanded their property.
When the two refused, they were attacked. Authorities say the suspects took a dollar from them and fled westbound on East 164th Street.
Surveillance video released by police shows a man grabbing another man's shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Clips also show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.
It's unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.
The two other suspects are still being sought, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
