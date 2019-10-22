Arrest made in fatal shooting of innocent man walking dog in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after an innocent bystander was shot and killed while walking his dog in Manhattan in June.

The fatal shooting happened near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights on June 10.

Winston McKay, 40, had just finished celebrating the 18-year anniversary of meeting his husband and had taken their dog Milton for a walk after they returned from the park across the street from their apartment.



Husband Terry Solomon said McKay came upon two men arguing on the street when gunfire rang out, and he was inadvertently struck by a stray bullet.

On Tuesday, police said Ozjheir McClain was taken into custody in Syracuse and will be arraigned in Lower Manhattan.

McClain was shooting at another man during a dispute over marijuana sales, but hit McKay instead, authorities said.

Eric Bautista, 20, was initially identified as the suspect, but detectives determined that while the two were together at the time of the shooting, it was McClain who pulled the trigger.

Bautista is still being sought.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanhamilton heightsnew york cityhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
Trailer hauling 5 cars, including Porsche, stolen in NYC
NJ school on lockdown after shooting victim runs inside for help
Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI
Outrage in NJ town after slurs, urination at HS football game
Show More
NYC unveils plan designed to make nightlife area more livable
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Man driving car stabbed by pedestrian in NYC road rage incident
Exclusive video: Man now charged in shooting escapes NYPD car
More TOP STORIES News