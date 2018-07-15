Police make arrest after 15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed and two other people were injured in Brooklyn.

25-year-old Jayson Smith is charged with murder, gang assault, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

Police say there was a dispute between multiple people before the stabbings.

15-year-old Parlay Oller was stabbed in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.

The other two victims are in stable condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingteen killedteenagersbrooklyn newsBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News