Arrest made in innocent teen's murder in Bronx hallway, victim's brother facing gun charge

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager has been arrested in the murder of a 16-year-old who was returning to his Bronx apartment, simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to police.

Kahlik Grier was fatally shot just before midnight Tuesday after he encountered the alleged gunman who had opened fire at a party a few floors above in the building on Webster Avenue in the Norwood section.

Authorities say 19-year-old Desire Louree was fleeing the building when he ran into Grier, shooting him once in the neck.

Louree is now charged with murder.

ALSO READ | FBI warns public, law enforcement of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests

Grier's 21-year-old brother Deshaun Grier was also arrested, charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but at this point it is unclear if his arrest is connected to any of the shootings.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were wounded in the initial shooting at the party.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help cover Kahlik Grier's funeral costs.

MORE NEWS | Manhattan's Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides
EMBED More News Videos

The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnorwoodfatal shootingnypdshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Show More
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
Messages of hate found on stickers around NY
Murphy defends decision to vaccinate smokers in NJ
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new clinics set to open
Mega Millions surges to $750M, Powerball jackpot at $640M
More TOP STORIES News