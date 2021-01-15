Arrest made in innocent teen's murder in Bronx hallway, victim's brother facing gun charge

Kahlik Grier was fatally shot just before midnight Tuesday after he encountered the alleged gunman who had opened fire at a party a few floors above in the building on Webster Avenue in the Norwood section.
Authorities say 19-year-old Desire Louree was fleeing the building when he ran into Grier, shooting him once in the neck.
Louree is now charged with murder.
Grier's 21-year-old brother Deshaun Grier was also arrested, charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but at this point it is unclear if his arrest is connected to any of the shootings.
A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were wounded in the initial shooting at the party.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help cover Kahlik Grier's funeral costs.
