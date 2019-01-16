Arrest made in Queens laundromat robbery where woman choked unconscious

Dontae Bennett, 21, is charged with robbery and assault.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
Police say they've arrested the man behind a terrifying attack on a woman at a laundromat in Queens.

Dontae Bennett, 21, is accused of punching the 50-year-old worker in the face, then dragging her into a bathroom where he choked her until she lost consciousness.

The attack happened last week in Woodhaven at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue.

"Really sad," customer Christian Mitterbaur said. "I do my laundry here all the time, and she's a nice lady. She's so courteous. It's a shame for anyone to experience that."

The victim says the suspect ran away with her cell phone.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain and bruising to her face and neck.

"She is a very welcoming, gentle, loving, caring person," area resident Valza Berisha said. "She is always helping everybody out to the best of her ability. I don't know. I've never seen that guy."

The victim is back at work, but she did not want to speak about the vicious nature of the attack.

Bennett is charged with robbery and assault.

