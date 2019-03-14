Arrest made in sex assault of 83-year-old Bronx woman

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they say sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment.
Gary Mallette, 51, is described as a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests.
He was named as a suspect in the attack at the Castle Hill Houses after police say he told the victim he was at her apartment to fix a water leak.
When she opened the door, the suspect pushed in and allegedly asked: "Where's the money?"
He then struck the victim in the face several times and attempted to sexually assault her.
A family member then entered the apartment, which scared off the suspect, who did get away with her cell phone and jewelry.
An NYPD lieutenant spotted him at a Times Square subway station Thursday morning and arrested him.
Mallette will be arraigned later Thursday.
