Arrest made in sex assault of 83-year-old Bronx woman

Gary Mallette, 51, is described as a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests.

By Eyewitness News
CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they say sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment.

Gary Mallette, 51, is described as a career criminal with at least 50 prior arrests.

He was named as a suspect in the attack at the Castle Hill Houses after police say he told the victim he was at her apartment to fix a water leak.

When she opened the door, the suspect pushed in and allegedly asked: "Where's the money?"

He then struck the victim in the face several times and attempted to sexually assault her.

A family member then entered the apartment, which scared off the suspect, who did get away with her cell phone and jewelry.

An NYPD lieutenant spotted him at a Times Square subway station Thursday morning and arrested him.

Mallette will be arraigned later Thursday.

