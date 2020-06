George Floyd protests: Arrest made in spray-paint vandalism on St. Patrick's Cathedral

#BREAKING: One individual has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/UV0xSQiPP6 — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 6, 2020

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police have arrested one of the individuals connected to the vandalism on the outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, while a second suspect is still at large.It's believed the incident happened late in the day on Saturday as protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.One of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.The investigation is ongoing.----------