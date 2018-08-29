Man arrested after former Playboy model found strangled in Pennsylvania apartment

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania --
A man who was recently released from prison was arrested Wednesday in the strangulation slaying of a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs, authorities said.

Jonathan Wesley Harris, 30, of Johnstown, was arrested as he got off a bus in Pittsburgh, Lower Merion Township police and the Montgomery County prosecutor said.

Harris, who reportedly has family in Philadelphia, was charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder along with robbery, theft and related offenses in the Aug. 22 slaying of Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, in Ardmore.

Officials said Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, into which she had moved the previous week. Authorities said a tipster pointed them to the defendant after surveillance images were released. The tipster said Harris had indicated in text messages that he had just met a woman and was at her Ardmore residence early on Aug. 22.

Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening after police went to check on her welfare. An autopsy indicated that her nose was fractured and she died of ligature strangulation.

Authorities said Harris had been released July 15 from the State Correctional Institution-Greene. Court documents indicate recent drug and robbery convictions.

An attorney wasn't listed for Harris in court documents. A listed number for him couldn't be found.

Kraft's modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationhomicidestranglingplayboyu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
Police ID victim whose body parts were found in bags
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Remains believed linked to MS-13 violence found on LI
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one on Thursday
Child rescued from top floor of burning home in NJ
John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket at service
Show More
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Mom desperate for answers 2 years after son killed at J'Ouvert
Exclusive: Small business claims it's being targeted with unfair tickets
2 more water main breaks in Hoboken amid war of words
Shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart in NY supermarket
More News