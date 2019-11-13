Arrest warrant issued for Connecticut man charged in Anguilla hotel worker's death

DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- An arrest warrant has been issued in Anguilla for a Connecticut man charged in the death of a hotel worker in the British Caribbean territory.
Scott Hapgood refused to return there for the latest pretrial hearing in the case, saying he feared for his life.
Hapgood's attorney says officials in Anguilla have not assured his client he will be allowed to return to the US while on bond.
Hapgood claims handyman Kenny Mitchel came to the family's hotel room saying he need to fix a sink before pulling out a knife and trying to rob him.
Hapgood says Mitchel was killed in self-defense, but officials in Anguilla are now calling him a fugitive.
A statement by the Attorney General said his claim of concerns about his personal safety and about judicial fairness in Anguilla are "totally groundless."
"Hapgood's decision to abscond will not allow him to evade justice," the statement said.
