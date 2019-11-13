Arrest warrant issued for Connecticut man charged in Anguilla hotel worker's death

DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- An arrest warrant has been issued in Anguilla for a Connecticut man charged in the death of a hotel worker in the British Caribbean territory.

Scott Hapgood refused to return there for the latest pretrial hearing in the case, saying he feared for his life.

Hapgood's attorney says officials in Anguilla have not assured his client he will be allowed to return to the US while on bond.

Hapgood claims handyman Kenny Mitchel came to the family's hotel room saying he need to fix a sink before pulling out a knife and trying to rob him.

Hapgood says Mitchel was killed in self-defense, but officials in Anguilla are now calling him a fugitive.

A statement by the Attorney General said his claim of concerns about his personal safety and about judicial fairness in Anguilla are "totally groundless."

"Hapgood's decision to abscond will not allow him to evade justice," the statement said.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
darientrialmurderhoteldrug
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Supporters rally for Connecticut dad charged in Anguilla killing
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker appears in court
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Show More
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Nation mourns Connecticut college gymnast who died in accident
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
More TOP STORIES News