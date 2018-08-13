NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on the Fourth of July in Newark.
Authorities said Monday that they want to find Jamar Battle, 30, of Newark who is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.
Liya Williams has spent most of the summer in a wheelchair after the terrifying incident left her with a bullet still lodged in her thigh.
The 5-year-old was with her father and several other family members walking home when they thought they heard firecrackers. When the little girl cried out in pain, her family knew it was gunfire and they rushed her to the hospital.
Authorities say the gunshot was fired from a car that drove past the corner of Treacy and Avon avenues -- and Liya was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The little girl still has a long road ahead of her. It will be months before she can walk on her own -- she will go through physical therapy and will see a bone specialist to determine what can be done about the bullet in her leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1 -877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.
