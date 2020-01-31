Arrests made at Grand Central amid large subway protests

Protesters are angry over what they call the criminalization of fare jumpers. The system, facing billions of projected long-term shortages, are not set to give up fares. So far, officials say nine people were arrested.
It’s moments like these when you feel like the income inequality situation is boiling over in New York. Huge numbers of demonstrators, many of them young, converge on #GrandCentralTerminal in massive protest over transit fares and police crackdown on fare evasion. pic.twitter.com/2oeLHrHktC— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) January 31, 2020
Friday marked a day of disobedience against the biggest subway system in the country. The New York City subways were targeted by people demanding rides should be free.
Several incidents of vandalism were reported during the morning commute, though none of them affected service.
There were reports of emergency exits being chained open, glue being placed in MetroCard readers, and liquid being sprayed on OMNY readers.
Banners were also unfurled in Brooklyn and at the World Trade Center Oculus promoting the protests, called "(Expletive) Your $2.75," with organizers saying the goal is to remove officers from the subway system and provide for free transit.
The action, dubbed #J31 for January 31, or #FTP3, is the third in a string of protests against police in the subways.
The protests started after the arrest of a 15-year-old in Downtown Brooklyn that was caught on camera.
The group marched through Downtown Brooklyn and then in Harlem in November.
They say the added police are targeting minor crimes in the city's subways and are discriminatory against minorities.
The group also believes subway service should be free.
The NYPD is aware of the action, and there is a visible police presence at Grand Central and other locations.
The department notified officers of the protest in a memo Thursday, and subway riders were warned they could see delays at times, specifically in Midtown Friday afternoon.
"This demonstration activity follows the dangerous pattern of previous activities that have resulted in vandalization and defacement of MTA property, clearly violating laws," MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said in a statement. "Those actions divert valuable time, money and resources away from investments in transit services that get New Yorkers to their jobs, schools, doctors and other places they need to go. The MTA has zero tolerance for any actions that threaten the safety of the public and our employees, and impede service for millions of customers. We are monitoring conditions as we cooperate with the NYPD and MTA PD to maintain service while ensuring everyone's safety."
